English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Board Result 2019: MP Board HSSC Class 10, HSE Class 12 Results Declared at mpbse.nic.in
The MP Board 12th Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019 released by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education at mpbse.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
MP Board Result 2019 | The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced MP 10th Result 2019, MP 12th Result 2019, Madhya Pradesh Board result 2019. The MP Board 12th Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019 released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website at mpbse.nic.in. All the students who have appeared for MP Board Class 10th and MP Board Class 12th Examination are advised to keep their hall ticket number and registration number handy while checking the MPBSE 10th Result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019.
All the students who are awaiting their MP Board Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019, can also check their MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.
MPBSE 10th Result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019 Statistics:
MP Board HSSC Class 10 Results:
Total pass percentage: 61.32%
Topper: Gagan Dixit
MP Board HSE Class 12 Results:
Total Pass percentage: 72.37%
Toppers: Drashti Sanodiya from Humanities, Arya Jain from Science and Vivek Gupta from Commerce.
Every year, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducts the board examination for class 10 and class 12 in Madhya Pradesh. While the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examination were held from March 1 to March 27, the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination were conducted between March 2 and April 2.
MP Board Result 2019 for Class 10, 12: Here’s How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board mpresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘MP Board 12th Result 2019’ ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter all the required details like roll number/date of birth/hall ticket number
Step 5: Once you enter the details, click on submit button for MPBSE 10th result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 6: The MP Board Class 12th result 2019, MP Board Class 10th result 2019 will appear on screen
Step 7: Download the result and keep the printout for future reference
How to Check Madhya Pradesh Board 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2019 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result:
SMS - MPBSE10
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2019:
SMS - MP12
ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
All the students who are awaiting their MP Board Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019, can also check their MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as examresults.net, results.gov.in, indiaresults.com.
MPBSE 10th Result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019 Statistics:
MP Board HSSC Class 10 Results:
Total pass percentage: 61.32%
Topper: Gagan Dixit
MP Board HSE Class 12 Results:
Total Pass percentage: 72.37%
Toppers: Drashti Sanodiya from Humanities, Arya Jain from Science and Vivek Gupta from Commerce.
Every year, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducts the board examination for class 10 and class 12 in Madhya Pradesh. While the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examination were held from March 1 to March 27, the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination were conducted between March 2 and April 2.
MP Board Result 2019 for Class 10, 12: Here’s How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board mpresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘MP Board 12th Result 2019’ ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter all the required details like roll number/date of birth/hall ticket number
Step 5: Once you enter the details, click on submit button for MPBSE 10th result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 6: The MP Board Class 12th result 2019, MP Board Class 10th result 2019 will appear on screen
Step 7: Download the result and keep the printout for future reference
How to Check Madhya Pradesh Board 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 via SMS
Get MP Board Class 10 & 12 Results 2019 via SMS
To check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result:
SMS - MPBSE10
To check MPBSE Class 12 Science/Arts/Commerce Examination Result 2019:
SMS - MP12
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- Can You Spot the Snow Leopard in this Viral Photo from Himachal Pradesh?
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results