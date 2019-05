MP Board Result 2019: MP Board HSSC Class 10, HSE Class 12 Results Declared at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced MP 10th Result 2019 , MP 12th Result 2019, Madhya Pradesh Board result 2019. The MP Board 12th Result 2019 , MP Board 10th Result 2019 released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website at mpbse.nic.in . All the students who have appeared for MP Board Class 10th and MP Board Class 12th Examination are advised to keep their hall ticket number and registration number handy while checking the MPBSE 10th Result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019.All the students who are awaiting their MP Board Result 2019, MP Board 10th Result 2019, MP Board 12th Result 2019, can also check their MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as examresults.net Total pass percentage: 61.32%Topper: Gagan DixitTotal Pass percentage: 72.37%Toppers: Drashti Sanodiya from Humanities, Arya Jain from Science and Vivek Gupta from Commerce.Every year, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education conducts the board examination for class 10 and class 12 in Madhya Pradesh. While the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examination were held from March 1 to March 27, the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination were conducted between March 2 and April 2.Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board mpresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on ‘MP Board 12th Result 2019’ ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ linkStep 3: You will be redirected to a new pageStep 4: Enter all the required details like roll number/date of birth/hall ticket numberStep 5: Once you enter the details, click on submit button for MPBSE 10th result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019Step 6: The MP Board Class 12th result 2019, MP Board Class 10th result 2019 will appear on screenStep 7: Download the result and keep the printout for future referenceTo check MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019 result:SMS -