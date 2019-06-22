Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019 for Class 10, 12 Expected Shortly at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The admit card for the Madhya Pradesh Board Supplementary Examination 2019 for Class 10, 12 will shortly be published on MPBSE's official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019 for Class 10, 12 Expected Shortly at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Representative Image (PTI)
Loading...

MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019 on June 22 for high school and intermediate students. The admit card 2019 for class 10, 12 will be published on the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Earlier, the MP board results for Class 12 and 10 were declared on May 15. According to media reports, over 4 lakh candidates will take the supplementary examination for the current academic session. The MPBSE supplementary examination is scheduled for July. The MP Board Class 10 supplementary exam 2019 will be held from July 4 to July 10 while the Class 12 MPBSE supplementary exam is scheduled between July 4 and July 12.

All candidates who enrolled for MP Board 2019 supplementary exam, can check the MPBSE’s homepage for downloading their hall tickets and steps involved for the same are given below-

Step 1- Visit the exam convener Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2- Look for tab reading MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019

Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details

Step 4- Hit the submit/download button

Step 5- The MPBSE Class 10 Supplementary Admit Card, 12 Supplementary Admit Card will be displayed in PDF format

Step 6- Take printout as it had to be shown at exam center

