MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019 for Class 10, 12 Expected Shortly at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
The admit card for the Madhya Pradesh Board Supplementary Examination 2019 for Class 10, 12 will shortly be published on MPBSE's official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
Representative Image (PTI)
MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release the MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019 on June 22 for high school and intermediate students. The admit card 2019 for class 10, 12 will be published on the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
Earlier, the MP board results for Class 12 and 10 were declared on May 15. According to media reports, over 4 lakh candidates will take the supplementary examination for the current academic session. The MPBSE supplementary examination is scheduled for July. The MP Board Class 10 supplementary exam 2019 will be held from July 4 to July 10 while the Class 12 MPBSE supplementary exam is scheduled between July 4 and July 12.
All candidates who enrolled for MP Board 2019 supplementary exam, can check the MPBSE’s homepage for downloading their hall tickets and steps involved for the same are given below-
Step 1- Visit the exam convener Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Step 2- Look for tab reading MP Board Supplementary Admit Card 2019
Step 3- Click on it and enter the required details
Step 4- Hit the submit/download button
Step 5- The MPBSE Class 10 Supplementary Admit Card, 12 Supplementary Admit Card will be displayed in PDF format
Step 6- Take printout as it had to be shown at exam center
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Harrier vs MG Hector Spec Comparison - Dimensions, Features, Design, Video Review and More
- Happy Birthday Vijay: While You Await Thalapathy 63, Here are 5 Hit Films of the Actor
- Katrina Kaif Performs Sheila Ki Jawani, Badshah Sings Mercy at Guptas' Star-Studded Auli Wedding
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s