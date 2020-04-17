Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP Board to Start Evaluation of Class 10 and 12 Answer Sheets From April 22

The board also stated that the teachers will evaluate the copies from home. MPBSE added that the answer sheets of Class 10 and 12 could not be checked earlier due to coronavirus lockdown across the nation.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 17, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
MP Board to Start Evaluation of Class 10 and 12 Answer Sheets From April 22
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced that it will begin the evaluation of Class 10 and 12 answer sheets for state board from April 22.

The board also stated that the teachers will evaluate the copies from home. MPBSE added that the answer sheets of Class 10 and 12 could not be checked earlier due to coronavirus lockdown across the nation.

More information regarding this matter would be revealed shortly, said the secretary of the Board. https://www.mpinfo.org/News/TodaysNews.aspx?newsid=20200416N12&LocID=1

It is being said that if evaluation is done in 20 days, the result for Madhya Pradesh Board’s Class 10 and 12 could be announced in May 2020.

A group of teachers of higher secondary classes has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting him to cancel the remaining Class 10 and 12 board exams while allowing the internal evaluation of the exams that have already been conducted.

The evaluation process was scheduled to start from March 21. Now, the board has decided to utilise the time during lockdown to check answer sheets of exams conducted between March 2 and March 19.

The result will be announced on the basis of the consolidated marks of all the subjects.

The board has also postponed the application process of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) main exam due to coronavirus till further notice. http://mpbse.nic.in/dedappl1629.PDF

Increasing cases of coronavirus has led to extension of nationwide lockdown from April 14 to May 3.

