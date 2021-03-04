MP Boards to be Held Offline, Pvt Schools May Conduct Exams For Other Classes in Any Mode

Despite a spike in fresh Covid-19 cases in various cities including Bhopal and Indore, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar confirmed on Thursday that board exams will be held in offline mode.

Parmar was speaking to media during a seminar on teachers’ education which takes place in Bhopal on March 5 and 6. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will chair the valedictory function.

Educationists from across the country will deliberate on ‘Rejuvenation of Teacher Education in 21st Century’, the minister said, adding that the seminar is being organised on implementation of the National Education Policy 2020. The NEP, among other things, lays special emphasis on quality upgradation of teachers.

Parmar said that sensing the importance of the board exams for classes 10 and 12, the state government is prepared to hold them in offline mode. On being asked about re-opening of schools up to middle level, the minister claimed that at present the priority is to hold exams, the guidelines for which have been released for government and private schools.

Board exams are to be carried out in offline mode but private schools have been allowed to hold exams for other classes in online or offline mode, according to their convenience, claimed the minister.

A review of the fresh academic session in schools will take place in May after exams are over, Parmar said, ruling out any immediate plans for re-opening of schools. The state government had earlier allowed to run classes from IX to XII.

On the requirement of online exams, the minister said that options like general promotion were looked at by the MP government. However, due to several contentious reasons, offline exams were allowed eventually.

He also affirmed that fresh provisions have been put in place to check private schools who charge fees at will. Schools will now have to seek permission from the state government before revising fee with a valid reason, said Parmar.

Covid-19 cases are on a constant rise in MP cities, especially Bhopal and Indore, which reported 111 and 162 fresh cases respectively on Thursday. The state in last 24 hours has recorded 440 new cases of infections.