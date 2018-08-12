MP Boy Dishes Out Rs 46 Lakh of Dad's Cash to Pals as Friendship Day Gift

A class 10 boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district decided to celebrate Friendship Day in the most unconventional way. The teenager dished out Rs 46 lakh of his father’s money among his friends in school, including a lump sum Rs 15 lakh to a daily wager’s son and Rs 3 lakh to a friend who finished his homework, the Times of India reported.The baffled father, a builder by profession, had kept the proceeds from a sale of property worth Rs 60 lakhs in his cupboard, only to find out that it was missing. He immediately reported it to the police.With no signs of possible theft, the police began investigations and unriddled the curious case. Investigations revealed that it was the builder’s son who had found the amount and distributed it among his friends, classmates and a needy boy in his neighbourhood. The boy didn’t leave anyone empty-handed with his incredible act of generosity.One of the recipients of the bounty, reportedly bought a new car and the daily wager’s son is missing thereafter. Not just cash, nearly 35 classmates at his school and coaching centre got exciting goodies such as smartphones and silver bracelets.“The boy’s father has given us a list of students and we are trying to contact all of them. Parents of five students, who got the biggest shares, were summoned by the police and were told to return the money within five days. No case has been registered so far as all those involved are minors,” SI B S Tomar told TOI.The police have so far recovered Rs 15 lakh and efforts are underway to retrieve the rest.When asked about the ‘needy boy’, Tomar said that his parents have been informed and asked to cooperate with the police in their attempts to locate him and recover the money.