MP Bride's Uncle Killed as Groom’s Family Starts Firing in Celebration

Kumar Singh Sikarwar, uncle of the woman who was getting engaged, died after relatives of the would-be groom fired from the stage to celebrate the occasion, Civil Lines

PTI

Updated:June 16, 2018, 7:09 PM IST
Morena, Madhya Pradesh: A 55-year-old man was killed, allegedly in celebratory firing, on Friday night at an engagement ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said.

Kumar Singh Sikarwar, uncle of the woman who was getting engaged, died after relatives of the would-be groom fired from the stage to celebrate the occasion, Civil Lines Police Station Inspector Atul Singh said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday at the engagement ceremony of the son of one Ramkripal Sikarwar in Maharajpura village here, he added.

The deceased, a resident of Dholpur in Rajasthan, was hit by a bullet and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities, the official said.

"Pappu Singh, a relative of Ramkripal Sikarwar, has been arrested in connection with the incident," the official informed.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
