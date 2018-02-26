MP Budget Session Begins Amid Ruckus by Opposition Congress

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session began on Monday amid ruckus with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel amid ruckus by Congress MLAs.In her speech, Anadiben briefed the House on policies and works of the state government. She touched upon topics such as power supply to farmers, 3350km Namami Narmada Yatra, Ekatm Yatra, skill development courses.Patel also discussed mega solar power project of Rewa which has been developed as a model project in the country.During her address, the Congress MLAs created a ruckus over the farmer's issue, delay in payments and water crisis. However, Anandiben continued with her address.Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh accused Anandiben of not completing her speech.Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya will present his fifth and last budget on Wednesday.Among other things, she highlighted the development of irrigation facilities, development and maintenance of roads including new roads of 6537 km of new projects, sanction to 7.56 lakh houses under PM Gramin Awas Yojana and other initiatives.This is the first session to be chaired by Patel after she took over as Governor in January. The session culminates on March 28.The budget session comes days after the closely contested bypolls in Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies held on February 24.