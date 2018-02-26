English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Budget Session Begins Amid Ruckus by Opposition Congress
In her speech, Anadiben briefed the House on policies and works of the state government. She touched upon topics such as power supply to farmers, 3350km Namami Narmada Yatra, Ekatm Yatra, skill development courses.
File image of Madhya Pradesh Assembly. (Image: http://mpvidhansabha.nic.in/)
Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session began on Monday amid ruckus with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel amid ruckus by Congress MLAs.
In her speech, Anadiben briefed the House on policies and works of the state government. She touched upon topics such as power supply to farmers, 3350km Namami Narmada Yatra, Ekatm Yatra, skill development courses.
Patel also discussed mega solar power project of Rewa which has been developed as a model project in the country.
During her address, the Congress MLAs created a ruckus over the farmer's issue, delay in payments and water crisis. However, Anandiben continued with her address.
Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh accused Anandiben of not completing her speech.
Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya will present his fifth and last budget on Wednesday.
Among other things, she highlighted the development of irrigation facilities, development and maintenance of roads including new roads of 6537 km of new projects, sanction to 7.56 lakh houses under PM Gramin Awas Yojana and other initiatives.
This is the first session to be chaired by Patel after she took over as Governor in January. The session culminates on March 28.
The budget session comes days after the closely contested bypolls in Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies held on February 24.
Also Watch
In her speech, Anadiben briefed the House on policies and works of the state government. She touched upon topics such as power supply to farmers, 3350km Namami Narmada Yatra, Ekatm Yatra, skill development courses.
Patel also discussed mega solar power project of Rewa which has been developed as a model project in the country.
During her address, the Congress MLAs created a ruckus over the farmer's issue, delay in payments and water crisis. However, Anandiben continued with her address.
Leader of the Opposition Ajay Singh accused Anandiben of not completing her speech.
Finance Minister Jayant Malaiya will present his fifth and last budget on Wednesday.
Among other things, she highlighted the development of irrigation facilities, development and maintenance of roads including new roads of 6537 km of new projects, sanction to 7.56 lakh houses under PM Gramin Awas Yojana and other initiatives.
This is the first session to be chaired by Patel after she took over as Governor in January. The session culminates on March 28.
The budget session comes days after the closely contested bypolls in Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly constituencies held on February 24.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- Pioneer AVH-Z5090BT In-Car Infotainment System Review – Is It Worth Rs 29,990?
- Heroes May Turn Stereotypical in Bollywood, Not Actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back