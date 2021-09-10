Pleas to Save MP's Buxwaha Forest Reach UNESCO, IUCN; Activists Aim For International Attention

Pleas to save the Buxwaha forest in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh have now reached international bodies like UNESCO and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The vast natural forest, which is part of Bundelkhand, may lose 2.15 lakh trees for the purpose of diamond extraction.

While activists have created a buzz about the issue on social media in the last three months, they have now written to international agencies.

The Madhya Pradesh government has leased 382 hectares to a private company for diamond extraction. While the state forest department has quoted a figure of 2.15 lakh trees to be felled, activists claimed that the real figure was much larger.

Activists and volunteers have also raised the matter with National Green Tribunal (NGT) for stalling the project. On July 1, the NGT’s central zone bench Bhopal stayed the felling of trees in Buxwaha until further orders.

Dr Pushprag, a lawyer from Guna in MP, who is involved in one of two petitions filed before NGT central zone bench Bhopal, has recently raised the issue before UNESCO for saving the forest that has pre-historic rock paintings, according to a report by Archaeological Survey of India.

In his letter to UNESCO, the lawyer referred to a recent report of ASI in which it has confirmed the presence of three Mesolithic rock paintings depicting hunter-gatherer lifestyle, the culture back then and even hunting patterns. The paintings showcase hunters riding elephants with a pack of horse riders.

In a petition, Dr Pushprag addressed director general of IUCN stating that about 2.15 lakh trees, countless wild animals, other creatures, rock paintings, a river have been endangered by the mining project in Chhatarpur. The activist has called the project a “manmade disaster” in his petition to IUCN.

Dr Pushprag said both institutions have offered a positive response to his pleas. He also shared a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office, which has claimed that grievances over the Buxwaha project have been forwarded to the state’s principal chief conservator of forest for necessary action.

The project is still awaiting approval from an empowered committee of ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

Dr Pushprag also said on July 1, the NGT central zone bench Bhopal has stayed the felling of trees in Buxwaha without clearance and verdict has instructed section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The section states that any natural forest cannot be cleared for any purpose other than farming of tea, coffee, spices, rubber, palm, oilseed plants, horticulture-agri crops or farming of medicinal plants.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here