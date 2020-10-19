MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath Clarifies 'Sexist' Remark, Says Speech Paper Listed Names as 'Item No. 1, 2'

Under attack from the BJP over his remarks aimed at Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress unit chief Kamal Nath on Monday tried to clarify his stand during a political rally in Khandwa.

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra, where the BJP has fielded Devi, Nath had said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

"The other day, I had said something but not with the intention of insulting anyone. I was not able to remember person’s name,” Nath said on Monday.

Referring to the leaders present on the dais, Nath said their names in a list were written as "item number one, item number two", which is what he had read out. He asked how could that be taken as an insult by anyone.

Nath accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of trying to find excuses to attack him, saying, “Kamal Nath kisi ka apman nahin karta, main to sachchai ke sath aapki pol kholta hun (Kamal Nath doesn't insult anyone, I just use the truth to expose others).”

The BJP has organised silent protests against Nath across the state, with Chouhan writing to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to act against Nath.

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Monday the panel will send a notice to Nath for his "item" jibe and also write to the Election Commission over the matter.

Bye-elections for 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be held on November 10.