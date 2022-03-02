MP: 'Cancelled' Religious Gathering Puts Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government in a Spot

A weeklong religious event in Sehore, the home town of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reportedly got cancelled on Monday, as over 2.5 lakh devotees choked the small town near Bhopal.

The cancellation has led to a heated debate among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, which continued on Wednesday.

However, state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra claimed only a part of the event was cancelled and the rest was going on as per schedule.

Pandit Pradeep Mishra, a popular preacher, was to hold the event, in which 15 lakh devotees were to participate and 11 lakh of them were to receive Rudraksh over seven days. Thousands had reached Sehore by Sunday and hotels, lodges and dharmshalas were packed to capacity.

However, on Monday, the town saw over 2.5 lakh devotees coming from all directions, which jammed the Bhopal-Sehore highways for eight hours.

Later, a video of Mishra appeared on social media, in which he announced that the event had been called off, mentioning he was under pressure to do so. Urging devotees to switch to online katha, the preacher broke down.

Advertisement

Sehore collector Chandramohan Thakur, too, told the media that the administration wasn’t aware that visitors will be coming in such huge numbers.

The Congress was quick to latch on to the issue and alleged that BJP ministers and administration exerted so much pressure on the preacher that he had to end the event on the first day itself.

On Tuesday, MPCC chief Kamal Nath blamed the administration for their inability to “handle the crowd”. Saying that this was the first such instance in the state’s history, Nath claimed this was the truth of a dharampremi (pro-religion) government. The party also sent a delegation of five leaders to meet the preacher and address his issues at Sehore on Wednesday.

“The BJP leaders are trying to save face, as the administration failed to make proper arrangements in Sehore,” said Congress spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav on Wednesday, adding the Congress will make a report on the incident public shortly.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, meanwhile, also took objection to the cancellation, writing to CM Chouhan. Accusing the local administration of hurting sentiments of Sanatan followers, Vijayvargiya asked, “How can the criminal act be justified? Was this a result of slacking or a conspiracy to malign the image of the CM?”

Meanwhile, Mishra is busy in damage control. On Tuesday, the minister made a video call to the preacher, enquiring about the incident and thanking him for the support.

On Wednesday, the minister slammed Nath for fuelling rumours. “Only the Rudraksh distribution is altered and the rest of the event is going on according to the schedule. The event was stopped to avoid commotion,” he said.

“Rudraksh distribution was stopped to prevent ruckus as the preacher dips these beads in water and hurls them for devotees and there was a huge crowd at the spot,” said BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Vajpayee.

Advertisement

Born in Sehore in 1980, Mishra shot to fame as a kathavachak and bhajan singer. Besides appearing on some channels, Mishra has many followers on social media platforms such as Youtube and Facebook. Over the years, he has emerged as an international preacher, but has a special bond with Sehore, his birthplace.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.