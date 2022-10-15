MP: Cheetahs Fit and Fine in KNP Quarantine; Task Force Meet on October 17 to Discuss 'acclimatisation' Enclosure Release

The eight cheetahs, shifted from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) almost a month ago, are “fantastic” and “frolicking” around by feasting on buffalo meat while in quarantine, forests officials said on Saturday.

The Task Force (TS), constituted by the Centre, will meet on October 17 when the spotted animals complete a month in their new home, to take a call on shifting them in the soft release enclosure-cum acclimatisation enclosure spread in an area little over five sq km, they said.

We think in a month or two or more, the cheetah may be released in the wild, officials added. The Task Force was set up to monitor the introduction of cheetahs in KNP and other designated areas, more than 70 years after the world’s fastest animal became extinct in India.

The Task Force will take a call on putting the cheetahs in the soft enclosure, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), JS Chauhan, confirmed to.

