MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls Emergency Meeting on Flood Situation

The floods have wreaked havoc in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh, which falls under the Chambal division. Although the local administration has been directed by the government to ramp up the relief work, it is becoming extremely difficult to reach victims who are holed up in the rural areas that have been affected by the floods. With no other option left, the Indian Air Force had to be deployed to support the struggling relief workers.

On Thursday, around 4500 food packets were air-dropped to as many as 13 locations in Sheopur district. It has been decided that food items would be sent to the flood-affected areas at an interval of every 2 hours. A truck full of food items including 36,000 biscuit packets, 51,000 bananas, and 500 milk powder packets was also sent to Sheopur.

On Thursday morning, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan called an emergency meeting on the flood situation. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajesh Rajora, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, the DGP, Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, Principal Secretary Revenue Manish Rastogi, and Public Relations Commissioner Sudam Khade.

The local authorities of the flood-affected areas were in virtual attendance through video conferencing. At the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed the need to rebuild the roofs of damaged houses and to provide the flood victims with pure drinking water, and to distribute food from Gwalior to Sheopur via Morena. The Home Minister issued a warning against spreading rumours regarding the collapse of dams. Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Yashodhara Raje discussed the need of restoring the power supply.

According to sources, Sheopur houses around 15 thousand people who have been severely affected in the floods. Houses with mud walls have also collapsed and bridge culverts have been severely damaged in several parts of the flood affected districts.

