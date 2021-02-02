MP: Civic Staff Dump Garbage Outside Banks Over Loan 'delay'

Sanitary workers of a local civic body have dumped garbage outside some banks here in Madhya Pradesh over alleged delay in disbursal of loans to street vendors, officials said on Tuesday.

The garbage was dumped on Monday at the entry gates of four banks here on the alleged directives of the Chief Municipal Officer of Begumganj, located about 80 km from the Raisen district headquarters, they said.

After initially accepting that the step was taken as the banks were delaying loan disbursal to street vendors, Chief Municipal Officer Dheeraj Sharma on Tuesday denied his involvement. On Monday, when asked about the dumping of garbage, Sharma told reporters that they had sent proposals to some banks for loan disbursal to street vendors under the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana, but the banks were "careless" about it.

"On the other hand, the collector scolds us for not achieving the target. We have been making efforts for a long time and then took this step," Sharma said on Monday. Under the scheme, street vendors are given a loan of Rs 10,000.

After controversy erupted over the incident, Sharma, talking to.

.