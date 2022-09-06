MP: Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups of Army Aspirants; Gunfire, Stone Pelting Reported

A clash erupted between two groups of youths, who were preparing for recruitment into the Army, in the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district after a dispute over running. As per reports, gunshots were heard and stones were pelted at each other during the clash.

According to the videos doing rounds on social media, a group of men can be seen brandishing wooden sticks and clashing with other men.

NDTV reported that a case has been registered and local police have arrested more than four people so far. At least four men received injuries during the clash.

Later, the protests subsided and the recruitment process was resumed.

Under the Agnipath scheme launched in June, the Centre said youths between the age of 17 and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time. The recruitment will be based on an “all-India, all-class” basis that is set to change the composition of some regiments that recruit youths from specific regions as well as castes.

The four-year tenure under the new scheme will include around six months to eight months of training periods.

