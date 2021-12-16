MP Cabinet Clears Bill to Form Tribunals to Recover Damage to Public Properties During Protests, Riots

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday cleared a bill paving way for the constitution of claim tribunals, which will make recoveries from offenders responsible for damaging private and public properties during dharna, protests or riots.

The bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, starting December 20.

Incorporated with rights at par with those enjoyed by the civil courts, the claim tribunals will be constituted for making recoveries in case of properties damaged in public protests or riots, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Uttar Pradesh also has similar legislation, and Madhya Pradesh had earlier announced to introduce this legislation in the past.

The legislation aims at punishing those who damage private or public properties on the pretext of protests and pelt stones on police and public, said the minister clarifying that protests and agitation in a peaceful manner are completely fine, but violent means won’t be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh.

This is a significant step towards ensuring the safety of private and public properties from lawbreakers, Mishra added after the cabinet meeting in Bhopal. The tribunals have the power of property attachment, auction and lawful recoveries from the offenders, said the home minister.

The proposed tribunals, headed by a retired judge as commissioner, will have its jurisdiction in the entire state and in case of damage to public property, the collector will submit a report to the tribunal while building owners will share the onus in case the damage is done to any private property.

After duly submitting a report of the damage, the tribunal will pass a verdict of recovery, which can only be challenged in the high court. In case the offender refuses to compensate for the destruction, his properties could be attached and auctioned by the tribunal.

Meanwhile, the second supplementary budget with a financial proposal worth Rs 10,000 crore has been approved by the cabinet and this will be tabled in the winter session of the assembly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.