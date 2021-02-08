MP CM Cracks Whip on Authorities Found Slacking at Work, Orders Action Against Senior Officials

Cracking the whip against government officials' poor performance, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Monday warned officers of strict action if they are found to be found slacking in the discharge of duty.

Those found exceeding expectations will be given a pat on the back, said Chouhan during a video conference of senior bureaucrats and police officers.

Soon after the meeting was over, some senior police officers – Superintendents of Police of Guna (Rajesh Singh) and Niwari (Wahini Singh) were removed from their posts and were attached to police headquarters. Guna SP, Neha Pachisia was also removed and has been deployed at police headquarters in Guna as DSP.

Moreover, Betul collector Rakesh Singh and Neemuch collector Jitendra Singh Raje were removed and posted to Mantralaya as Deputy Secretary and Additional Secretary.

Sources said that the Chief Minister wasn’t pleased with the functioning of these officers.

The Chief Minister had reviewed officers' performance on various parameters including target assigned in the last meeting held, women safety, adulteration and others.

The officers removed from the posts were likely due to their performance in carrying out the state government's drive against liquor mafia and adulteration.

During the meeting, Shivraj praised Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh who had swung into quick action after a trader had duped several farmers over crop purchase.

In earlier two conferences, the chief minister had removed Katni collector, Neemuch SP and municipal commissioner of Gwalior on charges for inefficient performance. Shivraj has been stern on bureaucracy, soon after assuming office in his fourth term as chief minister in March last year.