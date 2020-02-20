MP CM Kamal Nath Questions PM Modi on Surgical Strike, Dares Him to Name One Freedom Fighter From BJP
Kamal Nath was addressing people after inaugurating a shelter for stray cattle at Umarhar village in Madhya Pradesh.
(Image Credit: PTI)
Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell people something about the surgical strike, and sought to know why he does not speak about issues related to unemployed youths and farmers. Nath also dared Modi to name at least one freedom fighter from his party- BJP. He was addressing people after inaugurating a shelter for stray cattle at Umarhar village here.
"He (Modi) says that he carried out a surgical strike. Which surgical strike?...Ninety thousand Pakistani jawans had surrendered during (former prime minister) Indira Gandhi's regime. Do you remember these things? They don't talk about it," he said. "Tell the countrymen something about the surgical strike...Today you are talking about nationalism. Which lesson is being taught to us?" he asked.
"Modiji tell us the name of one freedom fighter in your party. There is no freedom fighter with them. And we are being taught nationalism!" he said. "(You) want to divert attention. This jugglery, which has been played out too much, is now over," he said.
The elections in Haryana, Maharasthra, Jharkhand and Delhi have showed that people have understood Modi's jugglery, the chief minister added. "People can be misled once, but not often. What all is Modiji talking? Our biggest challenge is the future of youths, who are the country's future," he said.
"But Modiji is not talking about young people...he does not talk about justice to farmers. Did you hear Modiji talk about youths and farmers in last six to eight months. "Modiji used to talk about providing employment to two crore youths annually, but even two lakh youths haven't got employment. Modiji used to talk about turning farming into a profitable business," he added.
"I want to ask a question about it...But now you would start talking about Pakistan. Has he come to teach a lesson on Pakistan to us? Will he talk about Pakistan with us...with the Congress?" Nath asked.
