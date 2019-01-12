English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP CM Kamal Nath Revokes Suspension of School Headmaster Who Called Him ‘Daku’
The district collector suspended Mukesh Tiwari, headmaster of government-run Kanishta Buniyadi Middle School in Jabalpur on Thursday.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Bhopal/Jabalpur: The suspension of a school headmaster for making a derogatory comment about Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has been revoked on Nath's instructions.
In a communiqué, CM Nath said he had been an advocate of freedom of expression and also believes the conduct of the said teacher could have breached the civil service rule and invited penal action. “But I am of the view that for securing the position he obtained, he would have done years of hard work and efforts. His family would be dependent on him and could face trouble due to suspension,” added the Chief Minister.
Mukesh Tiwari, during a function at Kanishth Buniyadi Middle School in Jabalpur had said Shivraj Singh Chouhan was ours and Kamal Nath was Daku (dacoit). Video of the said speech had gone viral drawing angry response from the Congress leaders. After finding the accusation against Tiwari prima facie true, Jabalpur collector Chhawi Bharadwaj had suspended Tiwari for violation of Civil Service (conduct) rules.
The state CM underlined the fact that a teacher’s primary duty is to guide his students and contribute to the society, hoping in future Tiwari focuses on his duties.
“Let him introspect and decide whatever he said against a Chief Minister of a government elected by the public was right,” added the CM.
Nath said in a statement Saturday that after he learnt about the incident, he directed the officials to revoke Tiwari's suspension.
"I have always been in favour of freedom of expression....the action against him might be correct according to the rules but I am personally forgiving him," the chief minister said.
"I have directed the district administration to revoke the suspension....He (teacher) should decide for himself whether he used right words for a democratically-elected chief minister," Nath added. Collector Bharadwaj said that the teacher apologised in response to a show-cause notice, and the chief minister too directed that he should be let off, so the suspension has been revoked.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
