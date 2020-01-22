MP CM Orders Probe after 29 Schoolgirls Allegedly Beaten Up for Not Completing Their Homework
The injured students, who experienced swelling in their hands and legs, were treated at a civil hospital in Bina, said the hostel warden.
Representative image.
Bhopal/Sagar: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the incident in which 29 girl students of a government school were allegedly beaten with a wooden scale and a duster for not completing their homework.
In the incident that took place on Monday, 29 students of Kasturba Gandhi Government Middle School in Bhangarh alleged their teacher had beaten them up with a wooden scale and duster for not completing their homework, an official said.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Nath said, "A case in which 29 girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Government Middle School of Bhangarh, Bina (Sagar district), were beaten up has come to my notice. The orders have been issued to investigate into the matter."
Strict action would be taken against the guilty, he added.
Hostel warden Seema Kaushal and the affected students on Tuesday submitted a complaint that the girls were beaten up by their teacher, Bhangarh police station in-charge Sumit Sharma said.
The injured students, who experienced swelling in their hands and legs, were treated at a civil hospital in Bina, he added.
The statements of the students have been recorded and a detailed investigation is underway, he said, adding a case would be registered after the probe.
Meanwhile, district education officer (DEO) Mahendra Tiwari said following a departmental inquiry, the assistant director of the education department has been asked to file an FIR in this case.
During the course of the inquiry, it was found there was some enmity between Kaushal and teacher Mamta Patel, Tiwari said. On the basis of the inquiry report, a letter has been written to senior officers recommending action against both Patel and Kaushal, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam
- Shantanu Maheshwari Saves Co-actor Reecha Sinha from Drowning
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it
- Udaipur Man Names his Son 'Congress', Hopes His Son Will Join the Party in the Future
- Saif Ali Khan Opens up on Divorce with Amrita Singh and Its Impact on Sara, Ibrahim