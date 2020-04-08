Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP CM Shivraj Asks Tablighi Jamaat-attendees to Report to Authorities in 24 Hours or Face Charges

The congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in the national capital last month emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot in the country.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP CM Shivraj Asks Tablighi Jamaat-attendees to Report to Authorities in 24 Hours or Face Charges
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked the state residents who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat's religious congregation in Delhi last month to report to the state authorities within 24 hours or face criminal charges.

The congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in the national capital last month emerged as a major coronavirus hotspot in the country.

"The administration has quarantined all those from the state who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz and identified the people from abroad who have been hiding in mosques," Chouhan said in a tweet late Tuesday night.

"Even after this, if someone is hiding somewhere, I request them to inform the administration on their own within the next 24 hours. If they fail to do so, they will face criminal charges for endangering the security of the state and the country and appropriate legal action will be taken against them," he added.

Till Tuesday, the state reported 313 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths due to the viral disease.

The Tablighi Jamaat held a congregation last month at Nizamuddin in Delhi which was attended by a number of people from across the country and abroad.

A number of participants have been found infected with the coronavirus and are being accused of spreading the disease across the country. Many of them have been identified and quarantined.

