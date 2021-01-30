MP CM Suspends Top Indore Municipal Official After Viral Video Shows Staff 'Dumping' Homeless Outside City

After a video, which purportedly shows Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials mistreating elderly and homeless people, went viral, the Madhya Pradesh government Saturday suspended a top ranking official of the IMC.

On the orders of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, IMC Deputy Commissioner Pratap Solanki was placed under suspension. While Solanki has temporarily been attached with the Urban Development Directorate in Bhopal, two members of the civic staff have been dismissed from service, India Today has reported.

इंदौर की ये घटना मानवता पर एक कलंक है। मुख्यमंत्री की अकर्मण्यता व गृहमंत्री के साथ कुर्सी की नूराकुश्ती के बीच प्रदेश में अफसरशाही हावी हो चुकी है। थोड़ी भी संवेदनशीलता बची हो तो मुख्यमंत्री इन बेसहारा लोगों से माफी मांगे व दोषी अधिकारियों पर कड़ी कार्यवाही करें। pic.twitter.com/HkQ3OraWmu — Kunal Choudhary (@KunalChoudhary_) January 30, 2021

The video allegedly shows homeless people, including frail elderly being driven out of the city. A truck of the corporation dropped them near a village in biting cold.

IMC's anti-encroachment squad was seen transporting people - weak and old with just rags and torn bags in their hands - in a truck and dropping them near Shipra village outside Indore city. But villagers protested the move and the staff took the people back into the city.

आज इंदौर में नगर निगम कर्मचारियों द्वारा वृद्धजनों के साथ अमानवीय व्यवहार के संबंध में मुझे जानकारी मिली। इस मामले में जिम्मेदार नगर निगम उपायुक्त सहित दो कर्मचारियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित करने और कलेक्टर इंदौर को बुजुर्गों की समुचित देखभाल करने का निर्देश दिया है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 29, 2021

"I have come to know of the inhuman behaviour of some officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation. The deputy commissioner of IMC and two civic staff have been suspended with immediate effect and the collector has been asked to take due care of the elderly. We will not tolerate mistreatment of the elderly under any circumstance," Chouhan said in a tweet.