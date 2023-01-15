CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP CM's Chopper Returns to Take-off Spot After Technical Glitch, Lands Safely: Police

PTI

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 19:06 IST

Bhopal, India

Chouhan was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar. (File Photo: Twitter/ @ChouhanShivraj)

The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said.

Chouhan’s chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar.

The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.

He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
