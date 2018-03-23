MP College Expels Student for Calling Teachers 'Anti-nationals' on Facebook

A student of the Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalay (MVM) here was expelled for one year after she termed its teaching staff as "anti-nationals" in her Facebook post.The post was uploaded after MVM authorities denied permission to hold a programme at the college auditorium marking the death of revolutionary Bhagat Singh.Officials said that Asma Khan, a member of the Bhagat Kranti Dal and second year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) student, was removed from the institute for a period of one year after she uploaded the social media post."Two groups, the BKD and another students' union (the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), had sought permission for their respective programmes to mark BhagatSingh's death anniversary which falls on March 23. After permission was denied to both groups, BKD member Asma Khan called the teachers and professors anti-nationals in a Facebook post," college principal Niraj Agnihotri told PTI.He said the decision to expel Khan for a period of one year was taken by the college's staff council."She should either withdraw this post or submit an apology for such a comment. It is not acceptable. She also said that the college was patronising anti-nationalactivities," Agnihotri said.He added that instead of apologising, Khan had brought a lawyer and some supporters to "pressurise" the college management."The student's post went viral on social media. We are not against such events but the college auditorium had been engaged till March 20 for a training programme being conducted by the government. Moreover, there was a possibility that the duration of the training programme could be extended," he said.He said the group could have conducted the programme in any other part of the college campus.Khan, meanwhile, expressed dismay at the college's action and called it hasty."It is surprising that the college authorities decided to rusticate me for one year on the basis of a Facebook post without issuing me a show-cause notice or following set procedures," she said.She alleged that the action against her was taken under pressure from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which she claimed was out to "spoil" every activity of the BKD.She said that the post, which was uploaded on March 19, was deleted immediately. "The post didn't name any person. My rights are being ignored," she claimed.