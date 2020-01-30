Take the pledge to vote

MP College Students Protest as Gandhi's Bust 'Resembles' Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley won an Oscar for his portrayal of Gandhi in the 1982 biopic directed by Richard Attenborough. The bust was unveiled at the campus of Model Science College in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city on Gandhi's death anniversary.

PTI

January 30, 2020
MP College Students Protest as Gandhi's Bust 'Resembles' Ben Kingsley
Rewa (MP): Students of a government college here staged a protest on Thursday alleging that the newly installed bust of Mahatma Gandhi on campus resembled British actor Ben Kingsley more than the father of the nation.

Kingsley won an Oscar for his portrayal of Gandhi in the 1982 biopic directed by Richard Attenborough. The bust was unveiled at the campus of Model Science College in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa city on Gandhi's death anniversary.

Students of the college protested alleging that the college administration installed the "wrong bust". "Features of the bust do not match Mahatma Gandhi's as shown in his portrait, but instead resemble actor Ben Kingsley. We will not allow the bust on campus," student leader Alok Mishra, who led the protest, said.

Students raised the slogans and demand

ed the removal of the bust, following which the police were called in. College principal OP Gupta said the model of the bust, which was made in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, was chosen by the Higher Education Department of the state government.

The objections raised by students would be conveyed to the department's senior officials, he said. Superintendent of police Abid Khan said students have been pacified and action will be taken on the issues raised by them.

