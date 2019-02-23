English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Cop Carries Injured Man on Shoulder for 1.5 Km After Fall from Train
The injured had fallen off a train and was lying near the rail tracks at a spot not accessible by road.
Hoshangabad: Going beyond his call of duty, a Madhya Pradesh policeman ran for more than a kilometer with an injured man on his shoulders to save his life.
The incident took place on Saturday when a youth had fallen off a running train near village Ravan Pipalgaon in Seoni Malwa area.
When the police received the call, constable Punam Billore rushed to the spot accompanied by driver Rahul Sakalle. On reaching the spot, the duo realised there was no road connectivity, after which Billore ran to the accident victim.
The constable then picked up the injured youth, identified as 20-year-old Ajit, and rushed back towards the police vehicle which was parked more than a kilometer away from the accident spot. A video of the incident, shot by the person who informed the police, has been doing rounds on social media.
In the video, Billore can be seen running on the railway tracks even as trains pass on the adjacent tracks. The youth was referred to Bhopal in critical condition.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
