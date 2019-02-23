MP Cop Carries Injured Man on Shoulder for 1.5 Km After Fall from Train

Going beyond his call of duty, a Madhya Pradesh policeman ran for more than a kilometer with an injured man on his shoulders to save his life.The injured had fallen off a train and was lying near the rail tracks at a spot not accessible by road.The incident took place on Saturday when a youth had fallen off a running train near village Ravan Pipalgaon in Seoni Malwa area.When the police received the call, constable Punam Billore rushed to the spot accompanied by driver Rahul Sakalle. On reaching the spot, the duo realised there was no road connectivity, after which Billore ran to the accident victim.The constable then picked up the injured youth, identified as 20-year-old Ajit, and rushed back towards the police vehicle which was parked more than a kilometer away from the accident spot. A video of the incident, shot by the person who informed the police, has been doing rounds on social media.In the video, Billore can be seen running on the railway tracks even as trains pass on the adjacent tracks. The youth was referred to Bhopal in critical condition.