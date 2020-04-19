Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

MP Cop, Woman Die Due to Covid-19 in Indore; District Toll Reaches 49

The Indore police department mourned the death of the officer, while many residents took to social media to pay tributes to him and hailed him as the "Covid-19 warrior".

PTI

Updated:April 19, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
MP Cop, Woman Die Due to Covid-19 in Indore; District Toll Reaches 49
Image for representation

A 41-year-old police inspector and a 70-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus in Indore city, taking the death toll in the Madhya Pradesh district to 49, officials said on Sunday.

This is the first case of a police officer dying of Covid-19 in the state, they said.

"The police officer died at a private hospital late Saturday night. He was struggling with the disease since hospitalisation about 20 days back," Superintendent of Police Maheshchandra Jain said.

Doctors tried their best, but could not save him, Jain said, adding that the victim is survived by wife and two daughters.

The Indore police department mourned the death of the officer, while many residents took to social media to pay tributes to him and hailed him as the "Covid-19 warrior".

Besides, a 70-year-old woman also died of coronavirus in another private hospital on Friday, Chief Medical and

Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The district, one of the worst affected by coronavirus in the country, has so far reported 890 Covid-19 cases,

according to official figures.

According to an analysis, the death rate due to coronavirus in Indore is 5.5 per cent, much higher than that at the national level since the last several days.

The district administration has imposed curfew in the urban limits since March 25 after the coronavirus cases first

came to light.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

