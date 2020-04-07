MP Cops Enforcing Lockdown Stabbed, CM Shivraj Says Accused to be Booked Under NSA

Bhopal: After two policemen asked people in Itwara area here to remain indoors in compliance with the coronavirus lockdown, they were stabbed by two people.

The personnel, from the Talaiya Police Station, were injured in the attack; while one constable was hit by a knife in the hand, the other sustained injury on his shoulder.

The constables were Laxman Yadav and Sarish Kumar.

Taking strong objection of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday morning ordered the police to book the miscreants under the National Security Act (NSA).

“It may be ‘Kabootar’ or ‘Kachodi’, no one will be spared. Goons engaged in spreading anarchy would be taught a lesson. These goons would be dealt with NSA,” Chouhan tweeted, referring to the surnames of those accused.

Talaiya SHP DP Singh said that around 20 locals were roaming close to a mosque in Itwara area on late Monday evening.

As the policemen on patrol asked them to retreat to their houses, two hardened criminals present in the group –Shahid Kabootar and Mohsin Kachodi, along with their associates assaulted them with knives.

The stringent message comes amid the rising number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Bhopal. The capital city reported 74 cases on Tuesday.

Police has booked the miscreants on charges of attempt to murder and obstructing government servants from discharging their duty. Efforts to catch and arrest them are ongoing.

Both the main accused sport a history of crime; different cases having been lodged against them in the past.

Last week, four locals were booked by police under NSA for assaulting doctors on duty in Indore.

Chouhan had previously announced an insurance of Rs 50 lakh for those engaged in services directly related to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

