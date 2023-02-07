MP Cop's Sons Fire Bullets During Training Session of STF Personnel; Probe Ordered

An assistant commandant of the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force was relieved of his charge after a video purportedly showing his two sons firing several rounds of bullets during a training session on imparting shooting skills to STF personnel surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to order a probe.

A senior police official on Tuesday said after the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the assistant commandant (a deputy SP-level rank), Prithviraj Singh, was taken off his present charge.

Singh's two sons allegedly fired several rounds of bullets to pursue their "hobby" during the training session of STF personnel, he said.

"It is being claimed through a video that assistant commandant Prithviraj Singh of the STF called his two young sons unauthorizedly during a training session of jawans and they fired several rounds of bullets to fulfill their hobby," Indore's Inspector General of Police (Rural) and in-charge of a local battalion of STF Rakesh Gupta told PTI.

Gupta said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and the assistant commandant's current charge taken away from him.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The IPS officer said the veracity of the video was being checked and further action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

The video was probably shot using a mobile phone camera between February 1 and 3 during a training session of STF personnel at the shooting range of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Indore, he said.

