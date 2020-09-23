MP: Coronavirus-infected Inmate Escapes From Jail In Jhabua

Jhabua (MP): A 28-year-old undertrial who had tested positive for coronavirus escaped from the district jail in Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday. Deepa aka Deepesh escaped from a COVID-19 care centre, set up in a hostel in front of the jail, when a policeman and a jail guard came to deliver food to infected inmates on Tuesday night, jailor Rajesh Vishwakarma said.

He pushed the duo aside and bolted from there and could not be nabbed by the jail personnel who gave a chase, the official said. The accused is booked in several cases, including looting, dacoity, theft etc, and was brought to the district jail in February, he said.

The escapee had tested positive for the infection on September 20 and was shifted to COVID-19 care centre, where he was placed with seven other infected inmates, the official said. Jail guard Subhash Solanki has been suspended for carelessness, he added.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta said the police have launched a hunt for the escaped prisoner..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor