MP Coronavirus Lockdown: Farmer Allegedly Beaten by Police Dies, 6 Suspended

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Uike said that five policemen including a Sub Inspector and a Head Constable have been suspended and the local City SP has been ordered to probe into the matter.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
MP Coronavirus Lockdown: Farmer Allegedly Beaten by Police Dies, 6 Suspended
(Representative image) Police personnel stand guard near an area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during a nationwide lockdown (PTI Photo)

Jabalpur: A farmer who was allegedly beaten up by some policemen over lockdown violation a few days ago died here on Monday, officials said.

Six personnel have been suspended for allegedly beating up farmer Bansi Kushwaha (50), said Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Uike.

Uike claimed that five policemen including a Sub Inspector and a Head Constable have been suspended and the local City SP has been ordered to probe into the matter.

Kushwaha, a native of village Tilahri, was returning from his farm after offering water and fodder to cattle when he was intercepted by the Gora Bazaar police station patrol team.

During interrogation, the policemen allegedly thrashed Kushwaha who fainted. Instead of helping him, the police team then left and Kushwaha was later taken to hospital where he succumbed on Monday.

Action has been taken against those personnel whose names the farmer took in a video which went viral on social media, Uike informed. To add, there were clear orders from the police headquarters that if policemen indulge in violence during lockdown against commoners, the SPs concerned would be held accountable.

"Preliminary probe has revealed that the farmer was admitted in a hospital on Sunday for the treatment of an ailment. He did not lodge a complaint with either the local police or higher authorities. His post mortem report is awaited," Uike said.

Besides the farmer’s death, the Jabalpur police has been under the scanner as a Covid-19 infected prisoner Javed Khan had fled from the medical college on Sunday and was later nabbed from Narsinghpur this morning.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath had also shared the video that went viral, where the farmer is naming police personnel who hit him, on Twitter.

The farmer can be heard in the video saying he had gone out looking for his cow.

"A 50-year-old farmer named Bansi Kushwaha was brutally beaten up by police of Shivraj government in Jabalpur when he was returning from his fields after feeding and giving water to a cow. The poor farmer died due to this brutal beating," Nath said, and demanded action against the culprits.

