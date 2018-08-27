The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has served notices to the Chief Secretary and ten others over a PIL, asking them to furnish replies on the expenses incurred by the government in the ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra.The court has also sought replies on the allegations of using women and children in these journeys meant for CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to seek “blessings” from the voters ahead of the assembly elections.The HC has directed the respondents to furnish replies within four weeks.Petitioner Umesh Bohre had moved the high court seeking an immediate ban on Chouhan’s ambitious yatra.Bohre in his plea had alleged that the yatra comes at a cost of Rs 2 crore spent in every district, besides women and children being made to stand as part of the yatra for long hours.As part of the yatra, schoolchildren were also made to stand in the heat for hours as Chouhan’s yatra reached Seoni recently.Opposition Congress has been accusing the chief minister of splurging public money on his “political journey”.Eyeing a fourth successive term in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party and CM Shivraj Chouhan has been persisting with the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.One of the routes of the campaign plans to cover Vindhay, Mahakaushal and Bundelkhand while the other leg of the journey would crisscross Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior-Chambal and Nimar regions.The 55-day campaign in which the chief minister is seeking “blessings” from his voters for the upcoming assembly elections, would cover all 230 assembly constituencies in the state. Chouhan who assumed power in MP in 2005, eyes to address 700 public meetings as part of this yatra.