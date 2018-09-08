GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

MP D.El.Ed Result 2018 Out at mpbse.nic.in, Check Now

MPBSE had organized the First and Second year examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in June 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 8, 2018, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP D.El.Ed Result 2018 Out at mpbse.nic.in, Check Now
Picture for representation.
Loading...
MP D.El.Ed Result 2018 for First and Second year has been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website – mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE had organized the First and Second year examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in June 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to check their result now:

How to check MP D.El.Ed Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://mpbse.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Results’ tab given at the right hand of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on the result you wish to check viz:

Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) - IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018

Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) - Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018

Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mpbse.nic.in/results.htm
MPBSE will provide the Original Mark Sheets at a later date for candidates who had appeared for these exams.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...