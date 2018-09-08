English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP D.El.Ed Result 2018 Out at mpbse.nic.in, Check Now
MPBSE had organized the First and Second year examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in June 2018.
Picture for representation.
MP D.El.Ed Result 2018 for First and Second year has been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website – mpbse.nic.in.
MPBSE had organized the First and Second year examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in June 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to check their result now:
How to check MP D.El.Ed Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://mpbse.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the ‘Results’ tab given at the right hand of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on the result you wish to check viz:
Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) - IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018
Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) - Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://mpbse.nic.in/results.htm
MPBSE will provide the Original Mark Sheets at a later date for candidates who had appeared for these exams.
