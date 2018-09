MP D.El.Ed Result 2018 Out at mpbse.nic.in, Check Now

MP D.El.Ed Result 2018 for First and Second year has been declared by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on its official website – mpbse.nic.in MPBSE had organized the First and Second year examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) in June 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below to check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://mpbse.nic.in Step 2 – Click on the ‘Results’ tab given at the right hand of the homepageStep 3 – Click on the result you wish to check viz:Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) - IInd Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018Diploma in Elementry Education (D.El.Ed) - Ist Year Chance-I Examination Result June- 2018Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and click on SubmitStep 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://mpbse.nic.in/results.htm MPBSE will provide the Original Mark Sheets at a later date for candidates who had appeared for these exams.