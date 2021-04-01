MP Dacoit Carrying Bounty of Rs 25,000 Killed in Hour-long Encounter

A dacoit carrying bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head was killed in an encounter near the Mado Bandha forest area in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Bhalchandra Yadav aka Bhal Chandra, was seriously injured during the encounter and doctors at the local hospital declared him dead on arrival. He was a former associate of dacoit Gauri Yadav and stayed in village Parvaniya under Majhagawan police station in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Chitrakoot police took this action after learning that dacoit Gauri Yadav, who carries a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh, along with his associates was preparing to create disturbance during panchayat elections in the state.

The dacoits were rounded up by a joint team of Chitrakoot Police team and the UP STF. In an hour-long encounter, Bhalchandra was seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital for treatment. But he succumbed to injuries on the way.

A 315 bore rifle and a few cartridges were recovered from him. However, Gauri Yadav and some of his other colleagues managed to escape.

Bhalchandra Yadav was wanted in a case registered at the Bahilpurwa police station and was recently accused of assaulting a forest guard. Due to the upcoming panchayat elections, the Chitrakoot police is keeping a close watch on all suspicious activities and dacoit gangs.