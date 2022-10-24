MP: Dalit Girl Who Was Kidnapped 5 Days Ago Found Dead; Kin Stage Protest, Demand Killers' Arrest

A 16-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from her village five days back, was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, police said. After the decomposed body of the Class 11 student was recovered on Sunday, her relatives staged a protest and demanded that her killers be arrested immediately.

Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Guna district chief Dilip Boudh alleged the girl was raped and murdered. According to police, the girl died under mysterious circumstances and the exact cause will be known after postmortem.

She was allegedly kidnapped when she was returning from school on October 19. Based on a complaint lodged by her grandfather, police had registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person. “The girl’s body was found in a decomposed state in a field near her village. Her school bag and cycle that she rode to school were also recovered from the spot,” Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse said on Sunday.

Asked about the probable cause of the girl’s death, he said the postmortem report will make things clear. After the body was found, the girl’s relatives and other people staged a protest and blocked a busy road demanding that her killers be arrested immediately.

Following the protest, the victim’s body was shifted to Gwalior for postmortem, the police official said. BSP leader Boudh and his supporters met the family members of the deceased and demanded that a case of rape and murder be registered.

