GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

MP Dalit Student Refuses to Withdraw Sexual Harassment Case, Stoned to Death by Accused

Police said accused Anil Mishra, 38, dragged the woman to the roadside by her hair, pushed her to the ground and smashed her head with a stone lying nearby. He has been arrested.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2018, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
MP Dalit Student Refuses to Withdraw Sexual Harassment Case, Stoned to Death by Accused
Image for representation.
Loading...
Seoni (MP): A 23-year-old student was killed on Monday after she was dragged by her hair while on her way to college and her head smashed with a stone by a man who was allegedly putting pressure on her to withdraw the sexual harassment complaint against him, police said.

The incident took place around noon when the Dalit student was walking to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Government Girls College here, around 350km from Bhopal, police officials said.

They said the accused, 38-year-old Anil Mishra, got down from his motorcycle and dragged the woman to the roadside by her hair. He allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and smashed her head with a stone lying nearby, said Kotwali police station incharge Arvind Jain.

Some people rushed to help and overpowered Mishra. The woman, who was seriously injured and bleeding profusely, died while being taken to a hospital, Jain said.

Mishra, who has been arrested, prima facie committed the crime as the victim refused to withdraw the sexual harassment case against him, said KK Verma, Seoni sub-divisional officer (police). Both are residents of a village in Seoni district, Verma said, adding that further investigation is on.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...