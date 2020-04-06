Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

MP Death Toll Reaches 14 as Covid-19 Patient Dies in Bhopal

The man recently tested positive for coronavirus and died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 11:10 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MP Death Toll Reaches 14 as Covid-19 Patient Dies in Bhopal
A BMC worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: A 52-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the toll in Madhya Pradesh to 14, an official said on Monday.

This is the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the state capital, he said.

The man recently tested positive for coronavirus and died at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment on Sunday night, Bhopal Collector Tarun Pithode said.

He worked as a watchman at a wholesale vegetable market and was suffering from asthma since long, Dr Rajesh Sharma from the private hospital said.

So far, 14 people have succumbed to the viral disease in the state, including nine in Indore, two in Ujjain and one each in Bhopal, Khargone and Chhindwara, an official said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    940,517

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,274,848

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    264,843

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,488

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres