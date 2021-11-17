MP: 'Deserter' Army Jawan Shoots at Parents for Asking Him to Rejoin, Arrested

Irked over continuous prodding by his parents to rejoin duty, a ‘deserter’ jawan of the Army shot at his parents and injured them in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, police said on Wednesday, adding that the accused was arrested.

The incident occurred at Pidariya village under the limits of the Laur police station, about 55 km from the Rewa district headquarters, around 7 pm on Tuesday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivkumar Verma. The accused, identified as Abhishek Pandey, was arrested and the gun used in the incident seized, he said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the licensed gun belonged to the father of the accused. Both the injured were admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, said Chief Medical Officer Alakh Prakash. He said both the victims suffered injuries on their legs but are out of danger.

Ambika Pandey, an ex-serviceman and the father of the accused, told reporters that he and his wife were shot at by their son as they were continuously asking him to rejoin the service.

“My son was in the Army but he ran away and has been a deserter for the last one year. He got angry whenever we used to tell him to rejoin the duty. He tells us that it was his personal matter. Later, he was shifted to Rewa. On Tuesday evening he shot us after coming to the village," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.