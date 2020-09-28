MP DGP Relieved of Duties After Found Beating Wife in Clip, NCW Seeks Action Against Top Cop

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him assaulting his wife went viral on social media. In the video, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (Prosecution) Purushottam Sharma is seen thrashing his wife, while the latter is seen resisting the assault.

"The officer has been relieved of his duties. Action will be taken against anyone who holds a responsible position, but indulges in illegal activities and taking law into his hands," the chief minister said. There is no official confirmation to reports that the IPS officer was caught red-handed by his wife of 32 years at a woman's house, after which he assaulted her.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Monday, demanding strict action against the senior police officer.

It is further reported that this incident took place after the official's wife found out about his alleged extra-marital affair. Taking a serious note of the incident, Rekha Sharma said the crime has been reportedly committed by a very senior police officer and the matter is a serious concern for the Commission as the violence perpetrated against a woman by a senior police official conveys wrong message to the society.

"I therefore urge your kind intervention in the matter and you may please ensure the person guilty of perpetrating such violence be appropriately punished to avoid recurrence of such crime," she said in the letter to Chauhan.

Sharma's son Parth, a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, sent the video to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and some senior bureaucrats, and requested that a complaint be registered against his father. Sharma, who has been married for 32 years, told PTI that if he has done anything wrong, then his son should say why was his mother living with him for so long.

"My son should say why was she taking money (from me) since 1215 years and going on foreign trips. After enjoying so much comfort in life, she has an obligation towards her family, to save its reputation," Sharma said.