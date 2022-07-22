CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#MonsoonSession#DroupadiMurmu#NeerajChopra
Home » News » India » MP District First 'Har Ghar Jal' Certified District in Country, PM Modi Congratulates
1-MIN READ

MP District First 'Har Ghar Jal' Certified District in Country, PM Modi Congratulates

PTI

Last Updated: July 22, 2022, 23:02 IST

New Delhi, India

He was reacting to a tweet from Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who said from just 37 per cent of households in August 2019 to 100 per cent in less than three years(Reuters Photo)

He was reacting to a tweet from Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who said from just 37 per cent of households in August 2019 to 100 per cent in less than three years(Reuters Photo)

He said this was a remarkable accomplishment and it would not have been possible without a collective spirit among the people and mission mode efforts by the Jal Jeevan Mission team and the state government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the people of Burhanpur, a Madhya Pradesh district, for becoming the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ (water connection to every house) certified district in the country. He said this was a remarkable accomplishment and it would not have been possible without a collective spirit among the people and mission mode efforts by the Jal Jeevan Mission team and the state government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan.

He was reacting to a tweet from Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who said from just 37 per cent of households in August 2019 to 100 per cent in less than three years, Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh has become the first Har Ghar Jal certified district in the country

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

first published:July 22, 2022, 23:02 IST
last updated:July 22, 2022, 23:02 IST