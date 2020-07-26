INDIA

1-MIN READ

MP District Judge and Son Die, Cops Suspect Food Poisoning

Image for representation.

The judge and his son were admitted in the local Padhar Hospital after they took ill on July 23..

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 26, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
A 56-year-old judge of the district court in Madhya Pradesh's Betul and his son died in a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra while being treated for suspected food poisoning, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shraddha Joshisaid Betul Additional District and Sessions Judge Mahendra Tripathi died on Sunday morning while his son Abhiyanraj (33)died on Saturday night. "As per our information, the judge and his son had dined with other family members on July 20. While the two ate chapatis, the judge's wife had only rice.

The judge and his son were admitted in the local Padhar Hospital after they took ill on July 23. They were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday as their condition deteriorated," the Additional SP said.

"Flour samples will be sent for tests. The viscera will be examined. The post mortem will be held in Nagpur and the bodies will be sent to their hometown Katni," Joshi added.

