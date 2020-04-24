Take the pledge to vote

MP Doctors Fight to Save Sight of Raped Seven-year-old Whose Eyes Were Gouged by Attackers

The child was lured into an abandoned house while playing with friends on Wednesday night, senior police official Hemant Chauhan said.

AFP

Updated:April 24, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Image for representation.

Doctors in Madhya Pradesh battled on Friday to save the sight of a seven-year-old girl who was raped and then had her eyes damaged so she could not identify her attacker, police said.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man over the assault in MP.

The child was lured into an abandoned house while playing with friends on Wednesday night, senior police official Hemant Chauhan told AFP.

She was found there with her hands tied and severe injuries to her eyes.

The suspect, who lived nearby and was arrested Thursday, has admitted to the crime, Chauhan said.

"The accused pressed his fingers very hard into the girl's eyes. Doctors are trying their best to save the eyes. We are hopeful," Chauhan said.

Swati Maliwal, head of the Delhi Commission for Women, called the attack "vile and disgusting".

"I demand strongest punishment against these monsters," Maliwal said on Twitter.

The attack came after four men convicted in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were hanged last month.

Nearly 34,000 rapes were reported in India in 2018, according to official data. Madhya Pradesh had the highest number of any state with 6,500.

But the figures are considered the tip of the iceberg, with many more victims too scared to come forward.

