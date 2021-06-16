MP Energy Minister Visits House Of A Consumer After Getting Complaint Of Power Cut

Energy Minister of Madhya Pradesh Pradhuman Singh reached at the house of a consumer directly late night after getting a complaint of power cut. The minister known for his unique style of functioning on Tuesday night headed to the call centre which handles the complaints regarding power failure after meeting the complainant.

The Minister received multiple complaints of power cuts in the Govindpura area in the capital city of Bhopal from the local residents. He spoke to the consumer who had lodged five complaints in nine hours regarding power cut. The complaints were not resolved by the electric department and the Minister decided to meet the complainant.

However, the power supply to the complainant’s house was restored before the arrival of the Minister.

The minister ordered to stop the increment of the department officials responsible for the delay in restoring the power supply. He also asked to take action against the agency which was running the call center.

The Minister also took it upon himself to check the zebra conductor and instructed the local residents to check the quality of it.

This is not the first time the Minister is found handling a matter in his unique style. Known for his antics in public he was also earlier found cleaning drains and sweeping roads.

In another instance, he was spotted driving a scooter without a helmet. After reaching the police station himself, he was penalized for not wearing a helmet.

Although the news of a minister reaching a complainant’s home would have surprised many people, it would not have surprised those who know Pradhuman Singh and his famous ways to solve the problems of common people.

