MP Engineer, Who Owned Undisclosed Properties Worth Crores, Arrested

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Madhya Pradesh recently raided the house of Vijay Daryani, the Country Planning (T&CP) Engineer and found that he owned undisclosed property worth crores. The investigation has found that the officer used to inform the land mafia and builders about the scheme in advance to earn crores.

Several documents related to the development of the state and country have been found. The map of the Dewas Expressway was also discovered at Vijay’s house. This map was proposed to the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari during his recent visit to the state.

The officer owns properties worth crores and that has left the EOW officers wondering how an engineer, who started his service with a salary of Rs 500, became a millionaire in 37 years. Vijay Daryani started his service in 1984 and worked as a map tracer in town and country planning at a salary of Rs 500.

At present, the salary of the map tracer is Rs 50,000. In 37 years of his job, Vijay was involved in corruption with the land mafia and builders.

The Town and Country Planning department in the state is responsible for the allotment of the land for any project. This department advises the government on and about the purpose a piece of land has to be used. The department also informs the government about where the malls or highways can be constructed.

Sources said that the EOW has found many important documents in the raid. The map of the 2031 master plan was also found there. The expressway is going to be built from Dewas in the upcoming years. The project was proposed to Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during his recent visit to the state.

The seal of Anita Kurothe, Joint Director of Dewas T&CP Department, has also been found at Vijay Daryani’s house, sources said. A few years ago, the Lokayukta had taken action against the director Anita on corruption charges.

