MP Extends Corona Curfew Till June 15, Eases Certain Restrictions to Kick-start Economy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced extension of ‘Corona curfew’ till June 15 and issued a set of relaxations which will come into effect from June 1. He also appealed people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour to ward off possible third wave of Covid-19 infection.

“We are not lifting ‘Corona curfew’ which will remain in force till June 15 but we are offering certain relaxations to keep things on economic front moving," said the Chief Minister while addressing the state.

Madhya Pradesh will be under absolute lockdown from Friday 10pm to Monday 6am every week, while night curfew will be imposed from 10pm to 6am on remaining days.

The positivity rate has shrunk to 1.6 per cent and recovery rate has surged to over 96 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, he informed.

In the state, several districts have managed to control the spread of coronavirus such as Khandwa which reported zero fresh Covid-19 case on May 30, while 30 districts have ten or less daily infection cases at present. Cities like Bhopal and Indore have worked hard to defeat the pandemic but still cases are reported in sizable numbers, said the Chief Minister.

Speaking about relaxations given, he said that essential services related work will be permitted while crowded spots like religious, social and sports functions would not be. School and colleges will still remain closed. Marriages can have at most 20 participants, while ten attendees for last rites rituals. Assembly of over six persons will remain banned.

Religious places can have maximum four persons at a time.

Chouhan has also urged all shopkeepers to follow Covid-19 protocols to keep themselves and their customers safe.

Some of the districts can have more stringent norms where infection cases are high, he said.

Meanwhile, some general services like supply and transportation of vegetable, fruits, ration, healthcare and medical services, IT services, plumber, electrician and other services, e-commerce services, banking and non-banking corporations, insurance and industrial activities will be allowed across the state without exception.

The Chief Minister said that 75,000 daily Covid-19 tests will continue and appealed people not to hide any symptom and avoid being spreader. “We must not lower out guard in any situation and return to the dismal position we occupied recently," he said.

“I recommend Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even if relaxations are introduced to keep the coronavirus at minimum," he said, adding that “third wave of the pandemic is nothing, it is only our slackness and ignorance."

