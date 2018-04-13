MP Famers to Disrupt Supplies of Fruits, Grains, Announce Indefinite Stir From June 1

With the memories of blazing farmers’ stir of last year still fresh in memories of MP residents, Bharatiya Kisan Union has again announced to undertake another stir from June 1.Accusing the MP government of not fulfilling promises made to the peasants last year, the Kisan Union will launch an agitation of indefinite nature.Madhya Pradesh witnessed massive violence after five farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur on June 6.Another injured in police assault had died later.Wary of what transpired last year during the ten-day stir, BKU State General Secretary Anil Yadav claimed that the stir would be peaceful, but if the state government ropes in organizations including Bharatiya Kisan Sangh or other affiliate organization against the agitation, the government would have to take the onus of the untoward incidents, if any.“CM Shivraj last year made announcements like formation of Agri-Marketing Commission, withdrawal of cases slapped on farmers, punishment to those responsible for the killing of six farmers and others, but nothing happened in one year,” alleged Yadav.As part of the agitation seeking better yield and loan waiver for farm products, among other demands, the farmers would disrupt supplies of fruits, grains, milk and other products to cities from June 1.On being asked who was responsible for the violence last year, especially the killing of six farmers in Mandsaur, the BKY leader categorically shifted the onus on MP government. He said the state government tried deflating the protest by inking a pact on farmers’ behalf with Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (affiliated to RSS) in Ujjain.As BKS had announced to withdraw agitation, the protests had turned violent, he claimed.He also blamed Bhavantar Bhugtan schemes for being primarily responsible for farmers’ woes in MP as it led to a nosedive in the prices of farm products and claimed that MP was number one in farmers’ suicides.Last time Rashtriya Kisan Mazdur Sangh president Shivkumar Sharma ‘Kakkaji’ joined the protest at a latter stage and we urge him to join hands with us from the start this time, Yadav asserted.The ten-day farmers’ stir had gone violent last year after killing of farmers in Mandsaur and CM Shivraj undertook a fast against the violence. Chouhan ended his ‘Peace Fast’ on June 11, as violence ebbed and announced a slew of measures, including better procurement prices for farm products, formation of kisan bazaars, formation of State Landuse Advisory Committee, scientific method for milk procurement on the lines of corporate giant AMUL, implementation of Swaminathan Committee recommendations, among others.