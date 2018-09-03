GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
MP Family Chops off Man’s Hands for Entering Their Private Farm

The victim Prem Narayan Sahu had gone to Sattu Yadav’s farm searching for his missing cow when Yadav’s family tied him to a tree and hacked his arms with a sword.

Updated:September 3, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
Raisen: In a shocking case of brutality, a 35-year-old man’s arms were chopped off by a family of five for trespassing into their land in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Prem Narayan Sahu, had gone to Sattu Yadav’s farm searching for his missing cow and soon a heated argument ensued between the two.

An officer from local police station said that in no time Yadav and Sahu started hurling abuses at each other. Instead of pacifying the duo, Yadav’s family also joined in and thrashed up Sahu. The family members then tied him
up to a tree inside the farm house and hacked his arms with a sword.

The locals allegedly paid no head to Sahu’s pleas for help. One of his arms was severed in the assault and the other one was injured grievously.

Alerted by some neighbours, the police reached the spot and sent Sahu to a hospital in Bhopal along with his severed arm. Two of family members –Sattu and Rajpal – were arrested, while three others, including a woman, fled the spot.

The accused’s family has been charged under attempt to murder, the police said. Sahu’s condition continues to remain critical.
