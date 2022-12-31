CHANGE LANGUAGE
MP: Family of Four Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Indore, Samples Sent for Genome Sequencing

PTI

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 16:23 IST

Indore, India

A 45-year-old man, his wife and their daughters, aged 12 and seven years, living in Agrawal Nagar colony have tested positive for the infection. (PTI Photo)

Four members of a family tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district on Saturday, and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, an official said.

A 45-year-old man, his wife and their daughters, aged 12 and seven years, living in Agrawal Nagar colony have tested positive for the infection, district surveillance officer Dr Amit Malakar told PTI.

“Their samples were sent for testing after they complained of cough and cold. Our team is working on tracing their contact history and their samples have also been sent for genome sequencing," he said.

A patient who had earlier tested positive for the disease was discharged from hospital on Friday, Dr Malakar said.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 10,54,919 cases, 10,776 deaths and 10,44,138 till Friday and is left with five active cases.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
