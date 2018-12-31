MP Farmer Dies of Shock After Earning Paltry Rs 10,000 for 27 Quintal Onions

Days after newly elected Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced a loan waiver for Madhya Pradesh farmers, a farmer who had approached the Mandsaur mandi to sell his onion crop died after hearing about the crumbling prices of the kitchen staple.Bherulal Malviya had come to Mandsaur mandi to sell 27 quintals of onion but due to a steep fall in prices, the middle-aged farmer received just Rs 10,440 at the rate of Rs 372 per quintal. Devastated with the measly amount, he suffered a heart attack. The 40-year old was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.The incident was narrated by Malviya’s son Ravi who said the farmer had severe chest pains and collapsed inside the market. Other members of his family added that he had died of trauma after hearing about the falling prices of onion in the market. The family of the deceased has since demanded the state government’s help.With bumper production, onion is selling at Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 800 per quintal in the markets of Malwa, the largest producer of onion and garlic in MP. The selling price of garlic is Rs 100 to Rs 200 per quintal in wholesale markets in the state.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.