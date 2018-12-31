English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Farmer Dies of Shock After Earning Paltry Rs 10,000 for 27 Quintal Onions
Bherulal Malviya had come to Mandsaur mandi to sell 27 quintals of onion but due to a steep fall in prices, the middle-aged farmer received just Rs 10,440 at the rate of Rs 372 per quintal.
Mandsaur(MP): Days after newly elected Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced a loan waiver for Madhya Pradesh farmers, a farmer who had approached the Mandsaur mandi to sell his onion crop died after hearing about the crumbling prices of the kitchen staple.
Bherulal Malviya had come to Mandsaur mandi to sell 27 quintals of onion but due to a steep fall in prices, the middle-aged farmer received just Rs 10,440 at the rate of Rs 372 per quintal. Devastated with the measly amount, he suffered a heart attack. The 40-year old was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.
The incident was narrated by Malviya’s son Ravi who said the farmer had severe chest pains and collapsed inside the market. Other members of his family added that he had died of trauma after hearing about the falling prices of onion in the market. The family of the deceased has since demanded the state government’s help.
With bumper production, onion is selling at Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 800 per quintal in the markets of Malwa, the largest producer of onion and garlic in MP. The selling price of garlic is Rs 100 to Rs 200 per quintal in wholesale markets in the state.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Bherulal Malviya had come to Mandsaur mandi to sell 27 quintals of onion but due to a steep fall in prices, the middle-aged farmer received just Rs 10,440 at the rate of Rs 372 per quintal. Devastated with the measly amount, he suffered a heart attack. The 40-year old was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.
The incident was narrated by Malviya’s son Ravi who said the farmer had severe chest pains and collapsed inside the market. Other members of his family added that he had died of trauma after hearing about the falling prices of onion in the market. The family of the deceased has since demanded the state government’s help.
With bumper production, onion is selling at Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 800 per quintal in the markets of Malwa, the largest producer of onion and garlic in MP. The selling price of garlic is Rs 100 to Rs 200 per quintal in wholesale markets in the state.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results