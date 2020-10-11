INDIA

MP Farmer Hangs Self, Kin Point To Rs 5 Lakh Debt, Lost Crops

A 40-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Sunehra village in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said. Deceased Krishnamurari Lodhi's brother Gajraj said the former had taken Rs 5 lakh from banks and money-lenders and its repayment was causing stress after he lost his soybean crop due to heavy rains recently.

Deceased Krishnamurari Lodhi's brother Gajraj said the former had taken Rs 5 lakh from banks and money-lenders and its repayment was causing stress after he lost his soybean crop due to heavy rains recently.

Probe was underway to find out why he hanged himself, said Inspector Indraj Singh of Begamganj police station. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM 10112011 NNNN.

