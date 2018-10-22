English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Farmer Killed Over Water Dispute On His Way Back from Police Station; 4 Absconding
The four accused allegedly hit the farmer’s bike with an SUV and then beat him to death.
Image for representation
Loading...
Sehore (MP): A farmer was killed after some people with whom he had a dispute over irrigation water hit his motorbike with an SUV and assaulted him in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Monday.
The incident took place at Malbiyan square under Rehti Police Station limits in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's assembly constituency around 1.30 Sunday morning, police said.
Victim Haricharan Sahu (42), resident of Bordi village, was returning on motorbike with his friend Ramkishor after lodging complaint over a water dispute at Rehti Police Station, said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel.
An SUV in which the accused Narayan Singh Meena, Lal Singh Meena, Shubham Meena and Jivan Singh Rajput were allegedly riding hit their motorbike twice, as per Ramkishor's statement, he said.
After Sahu and Ramkishor fell, the accused got down and allegedly beat up Sahu, the SP said.
Sahu was declared dead at the government hospital at Rehti while Ramkishor was undergoing treatment, the officer added.
A case was registered against Narayan Singh Meena, Lal Singh Meena, Shubham Meena and Jivan Singh Rajput. Narayan Singh and Lal Singh are brothers, the SP said. All four were absconding and police had launched a manhunt for them, he said.
There was old enmity between Sahu and the accused, and recently they had a dispute over release of water for farmland, the SP said, adding that further probe was on.
The incident took place at Malbiyan square under Rehti Police Station limits in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's assembly constituency around 1.30 Sunday morning, police said.
Victim Haricharan Sahu (42), resident of Bordi village, was returning on motorbike with his friend Ramkishor after lodging complaint over a water dispute at Rehti Police Station, said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandel.
An SUV in which the accused Narayan Singh Meena, Lal Singh Meena, Shubham Meena and Jivan Singh Rajput were allegedly riding hit their motorbike twice, as per Ramkishor's statement, he said.
After Sahu and Ramkishor fell, the accused got down and allegedly beat up Sahu, the SP said.
Sahu was declared dead at the government hospital at Rehti while Ramkishor was undergoing treatment, the officer added.
A case was registered against Narayan Singh Meena, Lal Singh Meena, Shubham Meena and Jivan Singh Rajput. Narayan Singh and Lal Singh are brothers, the SP said. All four were absconding and police had launched a manhunt for them, he said.
There was old enmity between Sahu and the accused, and recently they had a dispute over release of water for farmland, the SP said, adding that further probe was on.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
- Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
- Photographer's Viral Picture of a Mystery Couple Has Led Thousands On a Search To Trace Them
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Emerges As Big Favourite, Arjun's Namaste England Tanks
- Happy Birthday, Parineeti Chopra! Check Her Jaw-dropping Style Transformation in Pictures
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...